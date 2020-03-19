March 19, 2020

The CDC admonishes to, “keep calm and wash your hands.”

The Defender’s publisher asks that you adapt the principle, “a challenge is an opportunity turned upside down.” The coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused fear, worry and chaos, but with faith, knowledge and wisdom, we will get through it. Keep up to date on COVID-19 impact, TSU and the sports world, resources (including job openings and family entertainment while quarantined), and updates from a Black perspective in the Defender.

Majic 102.1 radio/media personality KG Smooth is featured in the Defender’s Fit & Fine. View his revealing feature on Friday.

Nationally, Joe Biden vows to select a Black woman justice, and Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum in rehab.