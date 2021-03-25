In this week’s Defender…

POLLYTICKS is Back! Read how Jim Crow is alive and well in Texas state politics, who is running for Mayor of Houston and how we are losing the only Black woman federal judge in the Southern District.

Who is Troy Finner? Yeah, we know he is Houston’s newest Police Chief but there are a few things you may not know. Learn more about the man who is the Top Cop in Houston.

What Black man is bold enough to run for Texas Attorney General? He has been on the frontline when it comes to looking out for Black folks. See who he is and what his concerns are in this week’s Defender.

Michael Otule is a man who is a free-spirit fitness fanatic, who shares his journey in this week’s Fit and Fine series on www.defendernetwork.com .

Deshaun Watson is under fire. The list of sexual assault allegations is growing as each day passes. Sports Editor Terrance Harris breaks down -what we know, what we don’t know, and the areas for concern involving Watson’s case.

Join us and stay connected. You can let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Sign-up for our “TOP FIVE” newsletter giving you a daily dose of the top Black headlines delivered to your phone or computer every Monday through Saturday. https://defendernetwork.com/subscribe/

Or if you prefer, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the stories impacting the Black community.