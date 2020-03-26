March 26, 2020

Things are not business as usual for most Houston Black small businesses. In this week’s Defender, several business owners shared their perspectives on how the ‘Stay-Home-Work-Safe’ order is impacting their businesses.

The Defender is supporting Black-owned eateries by posting a listing of restaurants and chefs offering take-out. Look for the ‘Good Eats’ list at DefenderNetwork.com on Friday and submit your restaurant here: bit.ly/defendergoodeats.

In addition to businesses, children are greatly impacted by the coronavirus disruption in their lives, as are high school, college and pro sports. Check out our stories on how to educate our children, and stories from the athletic directors of PVAMU and HISD.

Entertainment and fitness are important components to maintaining our physical and mental health. Check out our suggested movie lineup and, on Friday, our Fit & Fine fitness enthusiasts drop tips on at-home exercise and nutrition.