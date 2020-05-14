May 14, 2020

The new normal is this week’s In Focus topic. The Defender examines what life will look like as we resume our normal day-to-day activities. Check out our article on some of the major changes you can expect.

Here we go again with what Black folks can’t do. We can’t peek into homes under construction. You see other people doing it all the time, but in the case of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, doing so while Black (and jogging while Black) constituted a death sentence after two self-appointed vigilantes decided to chase him down like a dog. We have an update plus reactions from activists.

School closures cause dilemmas beyond instruction. Many students don’t have access to their support systems, which can lead to tragic outcomes. Read the insightful article and share your feedback @DefenderNetwork on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

In sports, learn why Ross Blacklock is living the dream after hearing his name called during last month’s NFL Draft.

In Fit & Fine, it’s all about self-care as Lebrina Johnson shares how fitness led to self-love and owning her own spa.

Take care Councilmember Plummer and prayers up. Houston City Councilmember Letitia Plummer announced she tested positive for COVID-19.