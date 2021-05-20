In this week’s Defender…

It’s hard to believe it has been one year since the horrible death of George Floyd. When you look at the major shifts in our society his death has made, it is Amazing. See the events planned and get an update on the George Floyd Act in the Texas Legislature.

WOW…. Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens residents are fed up and taking legal action to deal with the toxic environment of contaminated AIR, SOIL, and WATER. Read about their plans.

50 Cent blew people away with his matching donation to HISD. Get more of the details in this week’s Defender.

It’s graduation time and it’s been a hard year for our high school and college students during COVID-19. Imagine being a Senior in this climate and trying to figure out how to best enjoy your last year of high school in the midst of COVID-19. Associate Editor Aswad Walker talked to some grads for their perspective from the classroom to prom.

Ok so at this point we all know that this season was a tough one to watch, but what does the Rockets organization need to do to bring life back into the team? Defender Pro/ College Sports Editor Terrance Harris walks through this disappointing season and gives you some insight on the next steps for the Houston Rockets.

