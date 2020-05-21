May 21, 2020



Staying in shape. Quarantine can be hazardous to your health and waistline, just ask Shannon LaNier, this week’s fitness enthusiast featured in “Fit & Fine.” He’s not looking like his featured photo now, but he invites all of us to join him on the #CutUpCOVIDChallenge to get ‘cut up’ (tone) and lose a few pounds in the process. Learn more about the challenge Friday at DefenderNetwork.com.

COVID and our kids. Our article, “The summer of COVID: Preparing for school in the fall,” is must-reading for every parent. Three education experts tell how to best use the summer months to prepare students for a school year like none other.

Enjoy the holiday. Though many of us have been on an unintentional extended vacation, we still have reason to observe Memorial Day. The holiday pays tribute to the brave men and women who died for their country while serving in the military. Since we’re living in the new normal, we’ve included an article on how to celebrate safely.

Stay strong. These are trying times for most of us and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. But this too shall pass so stay strong, be safe and keep the faith!