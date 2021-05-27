In this week’s Defender…

Did you know that a Houston rapper was given one of the highest honors and awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards? Find out which outstanding award Trae Tha Truth won at the Billboard Music Awards and how this win sheds real light on his community work and selfless spirit in this week’s Defender.

It is done…FINALLY. HISD has named a permanent Superintendent. Oh and guess what- he is a BLACK man. Yes, you read that right and there were no typos. See what the community has to say in “Let the People Be Heard” about the new HISD SuperIntendent Millard House.

The Texas Legislative Session is coming to an end y’all, and Texas Democrats are not happy. Rep. Ron Reynolds really wants to let Texans know exactly what game-changing legislation was blocked by GOP members. The numbers were against the Black community in this year’s session, see what needs to be done to make the necessary changes so this never happens again.

This week’s Fit and Fine is the outspoken and determined Antoine Howard. This young entrepreneur has his mind set on his purpose and building others through it. You aren’t going to want to miss his story online at www.defendernetwork.com .

Summer time is here, Covid-19 numbers are going down and I know we are all ready to have a little fun in the sun. Let the Defender help you find some safe and excited activities to embark in that the whole family can enjoy. Managing Editor ReShonda Tate list out some great places and spaces for you to really enjoy your summer in this week’s Centerfold.

If you are a football fan you are very familiar with the name Lovie Smith. The good news is this brother is coming to the Houston Texans to bring our lackluster defense back to life. Lord knows the Texans need all the help they can get. This week Professional/ College Sports Editor Terrance Harris walks us through how and where Smith can best help the organization.

