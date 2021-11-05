In this week’s Defender…

We need more Black teachers in the classrooms. Well, the Center for Black Educator Development (CBED) has started a campaign to address this issue. Defender Education reporter Laura Onyeneho reveals how the campaign works and what Houston educators think.

Remembering Colin Powell Houstonian Rod Paige, former Secretary of Education and former HISD Superintendent talks about his close friend and their experiences in an EXCLUSIVE Defender interview.

Aldine ISD and Prairie View A&M are joining forces to create an Academy for young men of color. Read about the program and the upcoming application process.

Speaking of Prairie View A&M University, on the football field defense is on the rise in a major way. For those of you wondering what created this drastic improvement, a key ingredient is Senior Defensive Tackle Jason Dumas. Defender College/ Pro Sports Editor Terrance Harris walks you through how and why Dumas has such an impact on the game.

Spring High School Quarterback Bishop Davenport is putting up numbers that are out of this world. High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles spoke to the young superstar on his rise to football fame.

