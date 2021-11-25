In this week’s Defender…

HAPPY THANKSGIVING Defender family!!! As we get ready to give thanks and share a meal, as Black people we all know that there are several Unwritten Rules that we must follow. Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate takes a hilarious look at these rules for a Black Family Holiday. You don’t want to miss this.

Longtime Representative Garnet Coleman has announced his retirement from the Texas legislature. See what led Coleman to make this decision in this week’s Defender.

The EPA Director Michael Regan recently made a visit to Kashmere Gardens. See how he plans to shine a light on the devastating environmental issues of this community.

This week the Defender Spotlight is shining bright on Debo Folorunsho- Executive Director for the Society of Africans in the Diaspora. Learn more about Folorunsho as he sits with Defenders Laura Onyeneho.

The Texans have been struggling all season. After their recent win, is Tyrod Taylor the difference-maker the Texans need? Defender Pro/College Sports Editor Terrance Harris breaks down Taylor’s role and impact.

Fort Bent Marshall has made a major impact this year on the high school football scene. A key to Marshall’s success is the hard-hitting Safety Adari Haulcy. Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles walks through how Haulcy has become such a dynamic force.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community.