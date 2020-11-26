November 26, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Family members of victims of police violence Philonise Floyd, Marian Tolan, Mr. Richard and Wilhemena Beary share their demands for reform with Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker in the second installment of the series “Redesign of Public Safety.”

The multi-talented Millennial Ikechi Ojore speaks on the pursuit of his dreams and the faith that continues to drive him every step of the way. Read more in our exclusive Spotlight Q&A.

President-Elect Joe Biden’s naming of Linda Thomas-Greenfield (a black woman) as the U.N Ambassador of the United Nations shows he is a man of his word as he takes the first steps toward making his cabinet reflect the cultural diversity of America. Check out his other cabinet selections.

Texas Southern University’s Basketball season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read how the Tigers of TSU plan on taking full advantage of this season with College/ Professional Sports Editor Terrance Harris.

Willowridge High School Quarterback Rufus Scott is fearlessly leading his team into Class 5A playoffs. Read more about Scott’s story by Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community. On the Web, video clips of Houstonians Denise Hamilton, Jeri Brooks and Madd Hatta speaking on the impact of George Floyd and Madison High School’s Paula Ceaser named Texas Health Education Teacher of the Year.