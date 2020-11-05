November 5, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Where do African Americans go from here? America is a divided nation, which can be seen clearly in the election results. Defender Editors ReShonda Tate Billingsley and Aswad Walker breakdown what this election means and how the apparent division will impact Black people in America.

The Spotlight is on the outgoing and impactful Fabian Broaden whose higher calling lead him to create empowering photos around the city with Black Greek organizations.

The Houston Rockets finally filled the Head Coach position with NBA veteran Stephen Silas. Defender College/Pro-Sports Editor Terrance Harris reveals what his legendary father has to say about his new role.

