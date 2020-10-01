October 1, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Texas’ religion, high school football, is back. Check out the spotlight of North Shore CB Denver Harris by Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has come through again. Learn how the AKAs raised $1 million in 24 hours for HBCUs.

As part of the Defender’s ‘Redesigning Public Safety’ series, Associate Editor Aswad Walker interviewed two Houston-area Black police officers to get their take on the presence of white supremacist-leaning officers within the ranks of the police.

The ‘Say Their Names’ exhibit has made its way to H-Town. Learn more about this exhibit and how to view it.

On the Web, check out Trump's 'Platinum Plan' plan, the latest on Texas straight-ticket voting, how to help a South Park church that was vandalized, and view updates on the many cases of police violence against Black people. In Fit & Fine, fitness enthusiast Tiffany Brown shares how she helps women gain a new lifestyle through fitness.