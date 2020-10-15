October 15, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

This week, we feature a special section on the 2020 Election to assist voters. Check out information you can use including a list of polling locations, what to expect at the polls, and news of an upcoming event – Word in Black – with leading Black journalists and civil rights activists.

In high school sports, Heights High School running back Kendric Rhymes is spittin’ bars on the HISD gridirons. Our High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles has an exclusive Q&A that reveals Rhymes’ style of play, leadership and approach to winning one-on-one matchups in the open field.

In an article by Associate Editor Aswad Walker, ‘The State of Black Harris County,’ excerpts from our discussion with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo are featured and detail many of the topics covered during the Oct. 8 virtual event. The full recording may be viewed here.

On the Web, learn more about LeBron's $15 Lyft rides for Houston voters, why the U.S. is mourning the death of the legendary voice of the Black trans community, and how HISD is transitioning to twice-weekly meal distributions via neighborhood supersites.