REDISTRICTING- The community is shouting SAVE Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green!!! Their districts are in jeopardy with the GOP proposed Congressional district map. To better understand what is at stake and how these changes will really affect the Black community read this week’s centerfold by Managing Editor ReShonda Tate.

History was made recently and the beauty of it is that a Black Nascar driver by the name of Bubba Wallace was the one to do it. See why Wallace winning his Cup Series is so major in our Sports section.

Houston’s historic Ensemble Theatre has a new leader, Sharon Samuel, who has some big plans. Associate Director Aswad Walker discusses the new direction of the Ensemble Theatre.

Prairie View A&M University’s new mobile kitchen is fighting food insecurities and promoting good health. Defender’s Laura Onyeneho spoke with the PVAMU Project Coordinator of the Healthy Houston Initiative, Nkemdilim Anyasinti, to get a clear vision of what we should expect from this innovative move.

Wedding season is here and COVID is still here too. So, what are couples planning on getting married in this unpredictable atmosphere to do when their special day is coming up? Doyin Fashakin, CEO/ founder of Doyin Fash Events, breaks down how the entire future of weddings could change as a result of the pandemic.

The young new talent on the Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter, give Pro/College Sports Editor Terrance Harris insight into his mental health challenges.

Superstar Wide Receiver Chris Marshall is truly something special on the field. Marshall’s combination of SPEED and RAW TALENT is incredible. High School Sports Editor Jodie Jiles gives a unique perspective on this football phenom in this week’s Defender.

