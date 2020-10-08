October 8, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Our featured article by Associate Editor Aswad Walker ‘The State of Black Houston: Mayor talks about issues confronting the Black community’ details many of the topics covered during the Oct.1 virtual event. Check out excerpts from Mayor Turner’s responses in this week’s edition and view the full recording here.

Coach ‘Primetime’ Sanders has landed at Jackson State as the Tigers’ new football coach. Sports Editor Terrance Harris shares what’s in store for the HBCU with Sanders at the helm of its football program.

With early voting beginning next week, check out the early voting transportation initiative in Third Ward, plus why it’s important to vote in the first place.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top 12 stories impacting the Black community. On the Web, discover details about the new Acres Homes ‘Food Farmacy,’ news of 30,000 drivers’ license holds being lifted, and a video of our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama not holding back in a message about President Trump.