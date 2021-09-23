In this week’s Defender…



COVID-19 and EVICTIONS are creating new victims – they are HOMELESS kids who go to school. The question no one seems to be asking is- how this is affecting the kids and their education? Defender Education Editor Laura Onyeneho explains how the Houston area school districts are addressing this problem in this week’s Centerfold.

We are no stranger to the extremely talented movie star Gabrielle Union, but did you know she just wrote a deeply personal book that is out right now? Check out the Entertainment section to see how Union is holding absolutely nothing back in this highly anticipated memoir.

In this week’s Defender, Infectious Disease Dr. Joseph Gathe Jr. talks about the fourth COVID-19 surge.

Missing the primetime play of Deshaun Watson doesn’t seem to be affecting the Houston Texans’ performance on the field as many thought it would. The expectations have changed and Professional/ College Sports Writer Terrance Harris has something to say about it that you will not want to miss.

If you follow Houston High School Volleyball the name De’Mya Robinson should be very familiar at this point. The Bellaire HS middle blocker/ right hitter is leading the Cardinals to the next level. High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles walks you through what makes Robinson so special.

