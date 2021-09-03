In this week’s Defender…

Texas’ New Gun Law has many on edge as to what will happen now that people can freely carry a handgun without a permit. Will more African Americans get hurt because Texas law allows permit-less carry? Find out in this week’s centerfold with Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate.

We all know the name Master P, for his extremely successful rap career but he is promoting a little something different these days, the importance of building Black generational wealth. In a Defender EXCLUSIVE Master P sat down with us and dropped some serious jewels of knowledge on why this is so important.

Two men have been arrested in the killing of the beloved NOPD Officer. The question that is still lingering is- WHY? Find out the motivation behind this heinous act.

Several new Texas Laws were put in place on September 1st that could very well impact you directly. Do you know all of the laws? If not, its ok we’ve got your back. Check out a few of the major laws that will affect the Black community.

It’s that exciting time of year people- The Labor Day Classic with Texas Southern University vs. Prairie View A&M University facing off on the football gridiron. Whom do you have winning it all this year and leaving with bragging rights?

Cypress Park’s Defense is nothing to play with, and at the center of this outstanding football-powerhouse are superstar linebackers Harold Perkins and Owen Pewee. In High School Sports, Editor Jodie B. Jiles gives more information about what makes these two so special.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community.