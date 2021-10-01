In this week’s Defender…

REDISTRICTING in Texas is underway and the proposed map has Texas Republicans planning to steal a historical Black seat. Find out how this GOP combines Congressperson Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green’s district and the community impact this move will have in this week’s Defender.

50 Cent is making his presence felt in Houston, and it looks like he is ready to add as much value to the development of Black youth as he possibly can. See more about Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and the launching of Houston’s G-Unity Entrepreneurship program in the NEWS section.

Mental Health is a pressing issue in the Black Community, and it’s having an effect on our children. Texas Children’s Pediatric Psychologist, Dr. Gia Washington gives parents some tips on how to deal with their child’s emotions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week Fit & Fine shines its spotlight bright on the tenacious and beautiful entrepreneur Haley Poinsette. Learn more about Poinsette and her healthy lifestyle this Friday at www.DefenderNetwork.com .

Are you familiar with the Afro-LatinX community? Well, the community is much larger than you might imagine here in Houston. Associate Editor Aswad Walker speaks to local Afro-LatinX community members to better understand the depth that is Afro-LatinX.

Katy High School has a storm of talent coming at teams from both sides of the ball. Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles breaks down the superstar skill level of Katy Defensive End Malick Sylla and Running Back Seth Davis.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community.