50 Cent doubles down on Trump endorsement: ‘Don’t want to be 20 Cent’

50 Cent has made it very clear he is not interested in Joe Biden’s plan for America.

The rapper went viral on Monday when he tweeted a picture of a chart indicating that Biden’s plans to increase taxes in New York and California could theoretically increase the tax rate to 62% for high earners. But today 50 took it a step further when he posted a Fox News clip of the hosts making fun of his post.

Trump’s senior advisor Katrina Pierson responded to the tweet with one of her own that said, “that 50 Cent could become “20 Cent” with former vice president Joe Biden‘s tax plan,” per Newsweek.

The rapper captioned the video saying, “👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #starzgettheapp.”

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

Fans quickly ran to social media to share their reactions. Many folks on Twitter expressed disappointment in the rapper’s support of Trump while others applauded him.

One user said, “50cent endorses Trump…2020 getting weirder by the minute.”

50cent endorses Trump…2020 getting weirder by the minute. pic.twitter.com/7fPbrO9Q61 — Ben TheWaler 🌹🌻 (@Ben_TheWaler) October 20, 2020

Another added, “I’m probably the only one not surprised at the #50Cent Trump tweet yesterday. Not only did he misread the tax plan he screen capped. Even if it was accurate, he’s shown he prioritizes money over people. 50 has been Trump-like for years, it’s more a shock people are just noticing.”

I’m probably the only one not surprised at the #50Cent Trump tweet yesterday. Not only did he misread the tax plan he screen capped. Even if it was accurate, he’s shown he prioritizes money over people. 50 has been Trump-like for years, it’s more a shock people are just noticing. — J.L. (@YoSHO2U) October 20, 2020

The rapper’s endorsement of Trump comes just days after news broke that fellow rapper Ice Cube announced he agreed to meet with the Trump administration to discuss issues that impact Black America. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, decided this would be the ideal opportunity to tweet a doctored photo of 50 Cent and Ice Cube together wearing MAGA hats with a caption that read, “Two great, courageous Americans,” per the AP. He has since deleted the tweet.

#FACTCHECK: #EricTrump posted a manipulated photo of #IceCube and #50Cent wearing #Trump hats. We’ve included pictures of the hats they were actually wearing. The photo #EricTrump posted is false & has been flagged by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/EAc7xYz6yw — Maurice Ash (@TheMauriceAsh) October 20, 2020

-The Griot