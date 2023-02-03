New research has shown which Super Bowl moments have attracted the most views from fans.

The study by online casino JeffBet analyzed the official NFL YouTube page, which has posted clips and highlights of every Super Bowl to determine which moment has been viewed the most by fans.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s energetic performance at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida was the last major NFL event before the state went into lockdown during the pandemic. The halftime show is by far the most viewed Super Bowl video, amassing over 260 million views to date, over a quarter of all 971 million combined views of the top 10.

In second place is the most recent halftime show from Super Bowl LVI. The 2022 performance in Inglewood, California featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr Dre, Mary J. Bilge, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar garnered 154 million views since it was uploaded on the 14th of February 2022.

List of the most viewed halftime NFL Super Bowl performances

Very close behind in third and fourth place are both moments from the halftime show for Super Bowl 50 in 2016. This halftime show was split into two videos, one showcasing the performance of Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, with this video having the third highest number of views at 153 million, and the other being that of Coldplay which garnered 113 million views. This is notably the only instance in which a single Super Bowl features twice in the top 10.

Lady Gaga’s eclectic performance at the 2017 Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas ranks in fifth place, managing to get almost 76 million views.

The fifth-place spot is hotly contested by Katy Perry however, with her 2015 performance at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona featuring Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz has been viewed just over 75 million times since being posted on 13th September 2016, meaning the Teenage Dream singer’s performance makes sixth place.

The remainder of the top 10 features The Weeknd’s halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida in seventh place with 54 million views. Prince performing the timeless classic Purple Rain at the 2007 Super Bowl XLI in Miami Gardens, Florida comes in at eighth place with 49 million views. Notably, this is the only performance or video relating to the Super Bowl that takes place pre-2010.

The ninth and tenth most viewed Super Bowl moments are claimed by Maroon 5 featuring Travis Scott and Big Boi, and Justin Timberlake respectively. Maroon 5’s halftime show at the 2019 Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia has gained 20 million views whereas Justin Timberlake’s performance at the previous 2018 Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota has been watched 18 million times.

The study gathered and analyzed data on all 75 Super Bowl related videos available on the NFL’s official YouTube Page, with total view count coming in at over 1.3 billion views. The first non-performance Super Bowl moment to appear in the rankings is the highlights of the New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons at the 2017 Super Bowl LI in which the Patriots made an audacious comeback to eventually win 28-34.