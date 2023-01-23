There was a strict phone ban in place, but fans were still able to capture videos of Beyoncé’s private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai, which was the first time the artist headlined a show in over four years. The Queen Bee was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance.

Guests received an even bigger treat when Blue Ivy joined her mother for a rendition of their Grammy hit “Brown Skin Girl.”

According to reports, the 25-time Grammy winner was tapped for a private, hour-long performance for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai, UAE.

Beyoncé last performed a full concert in 2018, when she and Jay-Z took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, says theYBF.

The event was by invitation only, where about 1,500 VIP guests, which included several celebrities, journalists, and influencers, were invited to an all-expenses paid luxury weekend in Dubai.

Beyoncé opened her first set with a cover of Etta James’ “At Last” and performed tracks from across her catalog, though none off of her latest album, Renaissance. Beyoncé last performed live during a tribute for Kobe and Gianna Bryant in February, 2020. At the 2022 Oscars, she aired a pre-taped performance of her King Richard song, “Be Alive.”

Beyoncé was accompanied by Firdaus, a 48-person all-female orchestra, as well as Lebanese dance troupe the Mayyas. According to reports from TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter, the singer’s daughter Blue Ivy appeared onstage to sing alongside Beyoncé during “Brown Skin Girl.” Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s parents, and singers Chloe x Halle were also in attendance at the event, per press materials. Swedish House Mafia DJ’d the event’s afterparty. Last week, TMZ speculated that Beyoncé was paid $24 million for the event.