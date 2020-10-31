Beyoncé lands December cover of ‘British Vogue’

Defender News Service

Houston native and international superstar Beyoncé is gracing the cover of not one, not two, but three versions of British Vogue for the magazine’s December issue.

The magazine contains Queen Bey’s interview with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, where she discussed her family, her artistry and how the Black Lives Matter movement has helped her evolve her perspective on life and her purpose.

The three covers are being described by some as steamy. In one, the mother of three can be seen rocking a black Mugler sheer bodysuit. In another, she graces a neon yellow organza coat. Finally, the “Homecoming” creator promotes her own line in a catsuit and custom-made hat by Adidas x We Are Ivy Park.

“[I’ve] absolutely changed [this year],” Beyoncé told Enninful. “It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she expresses. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.”

The philanthropist, mother, wife and artist says that the pandemic has given her some much-needed down time to reflect on her accomplishments and future goals.

“I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released “Lemonade” during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black is King all back to back,” she continues. “It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

-theGrio