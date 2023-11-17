Gospel singer Bobbi Storm came close to being kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight because she wouldn’t stop singing for fellow passengers.

A clip posted to her Instagram on Saturday captured the Grammy-nominated singer standing in the plane’s center aisle and singing when she was approached by a crew member who instructed her to sit down and “be quiet.”

Once in her seat, Storm told her fellow passengers that she has sung on other flights and, moreover, been nominated for two Grammys — statements that are met with some applause.

Storm is part of the gospel group Maverick City Music, which earned nominations for Best Gospel Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Instagram video shows Storm attempting to perform her single “We Can’t Forget Him,” before the same crew member asks her again to be quiet.

Storm responds by saying, “I’m doing what the Lord is telling me to do,” but the crew member, who says he is the flight leader, tells her that she won’t be able to stay on the flight if she doesn’t follow his instructions.

Storm appears to concede, but when the crew member walks away, she tells fellow passengers she’ll “sing it on the low” and proceeds to sing the song anyway.

“Delta has been in contact with the customer,” a Delta spokesperson told CBS News. “For the safety of our customers and crew, it’s always important to follow crew instructions.”

In a later video, Storm said airline executives contacted her and that she was not breaking any rules — just “spreading joy.”

Storm added that she did not want the crew member to be reprimanded or to lose his job.

“I simply want us to keep in mind how to treat each other,” she said.