Gabrielle Union to host all Black ‘Friends’ cast reading

Kendrick Sampson, Jeremy Pope, Aisha Hinds and Ryan Bathe are also set to join the reading event aimed to spotlight and support the When We All Vote nonprofit.

Friends is getting reimagined.

On Tuesday evening, Gabrielle Union is set to host an all-Black cast reading of the infamous show that starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The reading, directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield, will feature Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson, Jeremy Pope, Aisha Hinds and Ryan Bathe reenacting the “The One Where No One’s Ready” episode from the sitcom’s third season.

Aduba will play Phoebe, Bathe will portray Rachel and Hinds will take on the role of Monica. Meanwhile, Brown will read for Ross, Sampson will appear as Joey and Pope will star as Chandler.

Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, Bathe, Hinds, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae, Ava DuVernay, Latanya Richardson and Channing Dungey will join the production team of the series.

The reading event aims to spotlight and support Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit on a mission to change the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election.

The event is part of a new series “Zoom Where it Happens,” launched on Sept. 8, aimed to catalyze voters and amplify the fight for voting rights and electoral justice, through culture and entertainment.

Those hoping to watch the reading must sign up online to receive messages about ongoing election information from various social impact organizations.

“We’ve selected popular four-quadrant shows to attract a wide cross-section of potential voters,” said Bathe in a statement. “We’re thrilled to see how many people have embraced the series and are actively motivated to get out the vote this November.”

The reimagined Friends reading follows Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard, Regina King and Sanaa Lathan joining forces for a live table read of Golden Girls.

