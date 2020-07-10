Javicia Leslie becomes first Black actress to play batwoman

Javicia Leslie will play Batwoman, making her the first Black actress to play the DC Comics role, according to USA Today.

She replaces actress Ruby Rose, who left the show after the first season. Season two is scheduled to debut in January. Rose congratulated Leslie via her Instagram account.

Rose had previously played the role of Kate Kane, who was a lesbian. Leslie will play a new character by the name of Ryan Wilder, who is also a lesbian. “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a statement.

In a press release, Leslie’s character is described as “likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits.

“Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.”

-Black Enterprise