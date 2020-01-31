Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl halftime

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

In a press conference on Thursday, Shakira, 42, said: “Life is so fragile. And that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can.

“And I think we’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday,” she continued. “And we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message that we’re going to try to convey onstage.”

According to Billboard, Lopez, 50, noted that it will be a “heartfelt” moment when they remember Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter accident that also killed the NBA icon’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 26.

While rehearsing days ago, Lopez said her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, came to her in tears to let her know Bryant, a friend of his, had passed away. Lopez said Thursday she wanted to send love and support to Bryant’s wife and family.

“We have to love people when they’re here and not wait,” said Lopez. “I think about Vanessa [Bryant] as a mom and losing her best friend and partner and losing her child, you know, how awful that must be for her right now, and I just wanted to send the message and praying God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of.”