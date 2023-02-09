Houston’s first African American public radio is celebrating Black History Month in a variety of ways, including a multi-media presentation honoring “Black History Houston: Legends and Trailblazers.” All month, the station will celebrate legends who have impacted the city of Houston and up-and-coming individuals paving the way and creating their legacy.

“Houston has historically been home to a number of talented musicians, and continues to produce talent that needs to be spotlighted and celebrated. KTSU is honored to recognize that talent, while bringing the community an enjoyable evening of celebrating Black History Month with Black musicians, visual artists and vendors,” said KTSU Station Manager Ernest Walker.

KTSU currently draws in more than 500,000 listeners weekly and includes listening options like The Choice, which plays jazz, R&B, gospel, blues and oldies throughout the day, or The Vibe, which plays hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul Monday through Saturday starting in the evenings. Sunday is still largely reserved for gospel. The Vibe streams at all hours on its mobile app and the VibeHouston.com website, allowing users to access their content from anywhere in the world. And in 2019, the station launched KTSU2 “The Voice,” a 24-hour student-run digital station that allows students to gain hands-on experience from university staff, faculty and radio professionals in the age of streaming and digital media.

KTSU and The Vibe will also be an ongoing sponsor of the “Black History Houston” event series every Saturday in February in downtown Houston. This weekly event takes place at Avenida Houston from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. across from George R Brown – Downtown Houston.

Black History month concert celebrations

Feb 11, featuring Marium Echo, Shonnie Murrell, Spud Howard, and DJ Michele McKnight from The Vibe Houston Feb. 18, featuring Polo The Vibe, Nakita Clegg-Foxx, Zacardi Cortez, Patrice Dominique, and DJ Madd Hatta from The Vibe Houston Feb. 25, featuring Cupid, Clynese, Madicin, and DJ Rob G from The Vibe Houston