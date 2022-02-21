Lizzo is ready to take on reality TV with her very own show.

Watch Out for the Big Grrls is a competition series coming to Amazon Prime at the end of March wherein ten women will go toe-to-toe in a dance boot camp with the ultimate hope of being selected as a recruit on Lizzo’s touring team.

“I’m looking for dancers to join me on my tour,” the Grammy-winning singer explained in the show’s trailer. “Girls that look like me don’t get representation. Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

“We thick and we pretty and we know what we bout,” Lizzo added. “It’s the battle of the big girls.”

In addition to being known as a strong vocalist who twerks, plays the flute, and gives her all on stage, Lizzo is also praised as a body positivity and self-love advocate.

In the new show’s trailer, one contestant shared that “To be a background dancer for Lizzo would mean everything,” while another said, “I need to challenge myself and step outside my comfort zone.”

While addressing the hopeful competitors, Lizzo emotionally said, “It’s hard to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back. You were created specially in your image for you to enjoy.”

“It’s time to show the world how we do it. Watch out for the big girls,” the singer added.

Lizzo expressed even more excitement about the series on social media as she announced its upcoming release.

“I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE… TURN IT UP—This is the greatest moment of my career yet,” she posted on Instagram on Feb. 17. “Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls B*TCH IMMA DO IT ”

“Ready to laugh, cry, twerk, repeat?!” Lizzo asked her followers. “WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS DROPS 3/25 ONLY ON @primevideo.”