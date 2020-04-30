Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé remix helps Houston families hit by COVID-19

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé fulfilled the photographic promise of an Instagram image took last year and worked out a remix to Stallion’s “Savage.” The song’s release midday on April 28 became a trending topic on social media. But the highlight for Houston was not only their two stars collaborating on a song, but announcing the proceeds will go to a local non profit who is helping city residents weather the pandemic via a drive-through help line.

It seems that plenty of cash will soon be headed to Bread of Life Inc., as part of a longstanding partnership between Beyoncé and the non profit that has worked for years along side the star to feed those in need. Now? They are working together to help those negatively impacted by the coronavirus.

In the past, Bread of Life and Beyoncé worked together to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Katrina. In addition to the drive-through. Bread of Life is delivering food to senior citizens and expanding its services to include a telehealth program for high risk-individuals.

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion nearly broke the internet on Wednesday after the surprise release of their collaboration on the remix to Stallion’s hit song “Savage.”

As if the rap song — which is a smash thanks to its accompanying #SavageChallenge on social media — couldn’t get any more streaming spins, Queen Bey’s royal touch gave the record new life and quickly became the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Beyoncé dropped notable bars on the record like, “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain” and “Hips tik tok when I dance.”

Her delivery on the “Savage (Remix)” was so impressive that it led to countless memes and hilarious takes from music listeners — including some who crowned her the “Queen of rap.”

“Imagine being Jay-Z and realizing you’re the second best rapper in your household,” tweeted “All Boys Aren’t Blue” author George M. Johnson. “Beyonce a Savage.”

Megan, also a Texas Southern University student, has recently worked with Amazon to send supplies to a Houston nursing home.

At the same time, after Megan posted on Instagram that “It’s Megan and Beyoncé Day,” Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner responded. By that evening, he said both entertainers would get official days in the city of Houston.

In a tweet, Turner announced the news: “Because of both artists’ contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, and for helping us remain #HoustonStrong, our city will present both artists with their own respective days.”

Since its founding in 1992, Bread of Life has distributed 14 tons of food to the Houston area. As for “Savage,” the song, which long ago went viral on Tiktok, still features the rapper’s original hook but it is now bolstered by Beyoncé rapping and singing. By midnight the song, from Stallion’s recent project Suga, shot to number one on Apple music and fans worldwide had already taken to dissecting the additional lyrics.