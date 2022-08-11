Mega-hit show “P-Valley” meet mega-star Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston-born is now appearing on the show as her alter ego “Tina Snow.” Megan even premiered a new song on “P-Valley,” fulfilling a year-long wish of show’s creator Katori Hall.

The multi-platinum-selling rapper wowed viewers by performing “Get It On the Floor” at the show’s ficticious club, The Pynk, while draped in a white fur coat and rocking a platinum wig.

Megan got all the way involved in the show by also performing with Lil Murda (played by J. Alphonse Nicholson), a character on “P-Valley” who is a hip hop artist.

“To have Tina Snow and Lil’ Murda both on the Pynk’s stage was truly a dream come true,” Hall told Entertainment Weekly.

“As soon as season 2 was greenlit, I started writing a role for a famous female rapper who was working with DJ Neva Scared and wanted a feature on her new song of a new upcoming southern rapper,” Hall continued. “I was praying that Megan was gonna be able to step into that role.”

Megan’s alter-ego Tina Snow is no stranger to Megan Thee Stallion fans. And now Tina Snow is no stranger to any “P-Valley” viewers who may have never heard of her. Although, the likelyhood of that is slim and none.

-TheGrio