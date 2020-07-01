Amazon, Michael B. Jordan launch drive-in series to promote multiculturalism in film

Michael B. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, is teaming up with Amazon Studios for a nationwide summer screening devoted to multicultural voices in film.

Titled A Night At The Drive-In, the event was conceived to evoke the nostalgic joy of summer evenings at the drive-in. Starting on Wednesday, July 1 and continuing every other week through August, Amazon Studios will host double features curated by Jordan.

“When Michael and our friends at Outlier proposed this idea, we instantly agreed there was no better time to celebrate these inspired films featuring diverse stories while bringing communities together to share in the experience,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Drive-in theaters offer a unique experience in that they provide an inspiring and joyful communal experience while still maintaining safe social distance. A special thanks to our friends and colleagues at Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Disney, Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures.”

Some of the films that will be shown include Get Out, Girls Trip, Do The Right Thing, Love & Basketball, Coming To America, Creed, Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Attendees will receive refreshments from Black and brown owned businesses including Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn and Partake Cookies.

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” said Michael B. Jordan, Principal of Outlier Society. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

Below is the list of theaters taking part in A Night At The Drive-In.

Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles, CA

Overlook Drive-In – New York, NY

Solano Twin Drive-In– San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, CA

Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas, NV

Shankweiler’s Drive-In – Philadelphia, PA

Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Showboat Drive-In – Houston, TX

Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit, MI

Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, OH

Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, GA

Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore, MD

Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, FL

Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, TN

Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix, AZ

Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, NY

Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, NC

Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, SC

-Shadow and Act