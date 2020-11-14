Nephew Tommy helps Houstonians who are ‘Ready to Love’

Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles has entertained millions with his comedic take on life and hilarious prank calls. With a career that encompasses radio, television, film and more, Thomas’ role as co-host of the nationally syndicated Steve Harvey Morning Show put him in front of a live radio audience of more than 8 million listeners daily. As Nephew Tommy he provided a key role in the morning show, perhaps best known for his prank calls, and lighting it up with his own cast of colorful characters. It’s why record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer thought he’d be the perfect host for the reality dating show “Ready to Love.” And this season, the show features contestants from Houston – Nephew Tommy’s hometown.

“Ready to Love Last Resort” explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. The contestants were all tested for Covid-19 and cleared to quarantine together at a luxury mountain resort where opportunities for both the men and women to decide who stays and who goes as the tables turn weekly in the search for true love.

Here, Nephew Tommy talks about the new season, and his storied career.

Defender: This is Season 3 of the popular series. How did you feel about having the contestants be from Houston? How will it be different?

Nephew Tommy: I was excited at first it was going to be Houston. And then all of a sudden I got scared. Like, ‘Oh God, don’t embarrass me.’ But I think you’ll be proud of what you see this season. They did pretty good. Don’t get me wrong. We got a little bit of ratchetness here and there. But for the most part, I think you’re going to be proud of this call.

Defender: Previous seasons featured men and women from Atlanta. How did you get Will Packer to agree to move it to Houston?

Nephew Tommy: There was talk about moving it around. Get some different cities. And that’s when I threw Houston in the hat. I had no idea he’d go for it because places like Washington D.C., Los Angeles, New York were on the list. And I’m glad. The contestants represented our city well. We got some beautiful ladies that are entrepreneurs. We got some men that make you say ‘where they get these bodies from because I need to go to their gym.’

Defender: What makes ‘Ready for Love’ different from other dating shows?

Nephew Tommy: I think the twist of it all was the age bracket. These are people that have been married before, divorced, got kids, people that are career driven, and they’ve kept their heads down and focused more on their jobs and everything. This is a little different from your normal dating show where everybody’s in their twenties and, with no baggage. These people have baggage. They got things that come along with that. And I thought that’s going to make a big difference. And I think it has to, because of the success of the show.

Defender: How did you get started in comedy?

Nephew Tommy: I studied theater at Texas A & M, so I’m an actor by trade. But I had no idea I would be doing stand-up at all. One summer, one of my buddies suggested I try it. So I went to an amateur night in the late eighties on Crosstimbers and 45 at a Ramada Inn. I grabbed the microphone that night and I have not stopped. I’ve moved from learning how to do five minutes worth of material to now, my stage manager has to drag me off stage. I went from Showtime at the Apollo to opening up for Luther Vandross.

Defender: What’s next for you?

Nephew Tommy: I have a couple of things brewing that could actually blow up right here in Houston. So keep your fingers crossed. I don’t want to put it out there. I just want to wait and let God give it all the way to me, 100%. But I got something. So be ready now, but in the meantime, check out the latest thing I did, because we’ve been, you know, we’ve been on this pandemic and not able to really go anywhere. I did a little piece called and ‘America without Black people.’ And you got to check that out on my website, Thomasmiles.com.

Education: Eisenhower High School, Texas A&M University

Family: Married to Jacqueline Miles, two children

Acting Experience: Worked in over a dozen stage plays and, studied with the Royal Shakespeare Company of London. Appeared in: “N-Secure;” “The Heart Specialist;” David Talbert’s “Baggage Claim;” “Think Like A Man;” Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Halloween.”

www.ThomasMiles.com