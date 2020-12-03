Obamas producing Netflix comedy about 2016 Trump transition

The Obamas, as part of their 2018 multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, are producing a comedy series that spotlights Donald Trump’s 2016 transition to the presidency. Described as part docu-series, part sketch comedy show, the show, called “The G Word,” is said to also be informational.

In 2018, the Obamas, via their production company (Higher Ground Productions) bought the rights to the book, “The Fifth Risk.” That book will serve as reference material for The G Word, which is slated to begin filming in 2021.

“it’s a brilliant narrative of the Trump administration’s botched presidential transition takes us into the engine rooms of a government under attack by its leaders through willful ignorance and greed,” according to W. W. Norton & Company, publisher of The Fifth Risk. “The government manages a vast array of critical services that keep us safe and underpin our lives from ensuring the safety of our food and drugs and predicting extreme weather events to tracking and locating black market uranium before the terrorists do. The Fifth Risk masterfully and vividly unspools the consequences if the people given control over our government have no idea how it works.”

Adam Conover of truTV will host the series, and made it known via social media.

Very happy to finally be able to share this news: I’m creating a new comedy series for Netflix about the federal government. It’s called The G Word, and I can’t wait to share it with you. https://t.co/cLppFdfoWS — Adam Conover (@adamconover) November 19, 2020

