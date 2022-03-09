The movie that is making headlines and headline box office ticket sales is “The Batman,” whose scene-stealing star is, without a doubt, actress Zoë Kravitz.

But recent headlines are linking the star to a previous Batman movie, and for reasons not worthy of celebrating.

Kravitz suggests that the Hollywood and American standard, racism, was behind her being rejected for a role in the 2012 movie “The Dark Knight Rises” which was directed by Christopher Nolan.

Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the current box-office hit headlined by Robert Pattinson as Batman, and who arguably is the reason this movie version of the Caped Crusader is being heralded by many critics and fans as the best ever, told The Guardian this week that she tried to get an audition for Nolan’s 2012 film.

Kravitz emphasized on Instagram that “The Dark Knight Rises” role she sought wasn’t for Catwoman, but rather an unspecified smaller part. In that film, Christain Bale starred as Bruce Wayne/Batman (The Dark Knight), while Anne Hathaway played Selina Kyle/Catwoman, the role Kravitz nails in “The Batman.”, whose parents are musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, previously told Nylon of possible bigotry on “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“They told me that I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going urban,’” said Kravitz, the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz. “It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ I have to play the role like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Batman? What’s going on wit chu?’”

“The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, took in nearly $130 million in its premiere weekend, injecting hope into the Hollywood box office as the latest COVID-19 surge fades.

-HuffPost/Black