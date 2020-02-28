People are hilariously blaming Jordan Peele for ruining classic songs forever

The trailer for the upcoming movie “Candyman” dropped on Thursday, featuring a surprise creepy remix to the 1999 hit “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child.

People quickly responded to the clip on Twitter, hilariously calling out the film’s producer, Jordan Peele, and saying the trailer turned a classic song into a scary one.

The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, is based on the 1992 horror classic of the same name about a hook-wielding supernatural killer. Peele co-wrote the script with DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld.

The slowed-down version of “Say My Name” featured in the trailer was not the first time a Peele movie put an eerie twist on a popular song.