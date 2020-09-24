Phylicia Rashad finally joins social media thanks to sister Debbie Allen

Phylicia Rashad fans got an unexpected treat this week when the notoriously private actress finally joined social media at the insistence of her equally iconic sister Debbie Allen.

For years, the only place you could find out about the actress on social media was from her dedicated fan pages. But Monday, the 72-year-old Houston native announced that she was finally joining Twitter and Instagram.

“Hi. I’m Phylicia Rashad. And at the behest of my sister, Ms. Debbie Allen, I am joining the ranks of those who actively communicate through social media,” she said in her announcement video.

“I told my sister, ‘Debbie, there are so many Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts with my name already on them. Why should I do this?’ She said, ‘Yeah Lish but they’re not the real you,” she continued.

The Tony award winning actress said she looked forward to interacting with fans.

“So, this is the real me talking to the real you and I’m looking forward to posting about things that matter, well at least that matter to me. Things that bring me happiness and joy, things that spark my curiosity, things that inspire creativity, things that are challenging. Now, I may not post every day, most assuredly I won’t. But I want you to know this is the real Phylicia Rashad and I’m here,” she said.

Allen took to her own social media to celebrate her sister joining the fold, writing, “YAYYY! @PhyliciaRashad_ is HERE! Lish joined the tribe! Go follow my sister on Instagram and Twitter!”

Wednesday, Rashad sent a message out a message to teachers, students, and parents who are taking part in online learning amid COVID-19, tweeting, “Good Morning! I want to give a shoutout to our young people who are navigating #education via the virtual classroom; and to the teachers, parents, grandparents, family members and friends who are helping them to do it. Bless you, all!”

So far, she has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, almost 40,000 followers on Twitter, and has been verified on both platforms.

-The Griot