Public encouraged to submit personal hero for community art installation

Houston-based Midway, the privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, has commissioned local artist Robert Hodge to create the #StickTogetherHOU window mural at GreenStreet, the company’s downtown mixed-use district.

The art installation will be comprised of thousands of brightly colored Post-it® notes which will be arranged as symbols (giant heart) and words (Resilient and HOU). Each individual piece of stick-on paper will also feature the name of a local hero or loved one. The public is encouraged to submit names to the project.

“This collaborative project is designed to encourage our community to ‘stick together’ during this tough time,” said multidisciplinary artist, Robert Hodge. “Our focus is to bring Houstonians together with each sticky note featuring the names of local heroes, as well as loved ones impacted by this pandemic, and the continued fight for social equity or your personal hero could simply be someone who during these unprecedented times has made a difference in your life.”

Hodge’s sticky note submission will honor his sister who is a healthcare worker. Midway’s sticky note submission will honor Hodge, who contracted COVID-19 shortly after being signed on to create and curate the mural project.

“Hodge is a hero who epitomizes strength and resilience,” said Shannon Bedinger, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications for Midway. “While convalescing he remained committed and enthusiastic about the project. We are excited to see this latest addition to GreenStreet’s public art program come to fruition.”

Before the wall of resilience at GreenStreet can be unveiled, Hodge needs more submissions from the public. Please click here to submit your RESILIENT hero or visit www.greenstreetdowntown.com.

#StickTogetherHOU is presented by GreenStreet and sponsored by Post-it® with additional support from the Downtown District and The Heist Agency.

