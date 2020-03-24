Rapper Big Sean shares books that changed his life

For those looking for ways to stay stimulated during the nationwide quarantine, rapper Big Sean has some book suggestions that changed his life and hopefully might do the same for you.

“Hey, so during the Hot One’s interview, my mouth was on fucking fire. But besides that I named a few books that helped impacted me that I felt like helped boss me up, boss my mentality up,” the 31-year old explained Sunday during a video on his Instagram page.

“People been hitting me up, on a lot on the comments and just in DMs and texting me like, ‘Yo, what’s the name of them books? What’s the name of them books?’ So for the people who are interested, I actually have some of the books right here. So these are a few of the books I like.”

“I just started reading Becoming Supernatural, he began. “It’s already fire, it is already really good. A lot of people I know swear about his book, like No ID. I know Jhene’ just started reading it as well and she really likes it.”

“The Energy Codes is another one I just started and it’s already fire. I would suggest it already,” he continued, adding, “But most of these I read a few times in my life.”

“The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Deepak Chopra. And like I said, these books not for everybody,” he explained. “My favorite chapter in here is the Law of Least Effort.”

Sean then went on to recommend other self-mastery classics like The Alchemist and What You Think of Me is None of My Business.

To see the rest of what the surprisingly well-read entertainer had to say, check out the video below.

