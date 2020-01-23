Rapper Juice Wrld’s cause of death revealed as accidental overdose

Juice Wrld’s cause of death has been revealed.

The rising hip-hop star, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, died after suffering a medical emergency at Chicago Midway International Airport on Dec. 8, just six days after his 21st birthday.

Autopsy and toxicology results show that Higgins’ death was the result of “oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His manner of death was accidental, the autopsy report added.

Chicago police said they were called to assist federal and state agents who were at a private terminal at the airport to meet an arriving jet carrying Higgins and his entourage that was suspected to contain “a large amount of narcotics.”

“Upon CPD arriving, the occupants of the target plane were standing in the lobby with luggage loaded on two luggage carts,” the statement said. “Illinois State Police K9 Unit began a search which immediately indicated a positive narcotics alert on a suitcase on the first cart. The K9 officer then conducted a search on the second cart of luggage with another positive alert of narcotics. “

After a search of the luggage, investigators allegedly found 41 bags of suspected marijuana and six prescription bottles of suspected liquid cocaine, along with three firearms. Nobody at the terminal claimed ownership of the luggage, police said.

“During the investigation, a 21-year-old male suffered a medical emergency, causing him to have a seizure,” the statement continued. “The report indicates that a Homeland Security Officer administrated Narcan to the victim.”

Higgins was transported Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, after suffering what Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said was cardiac arrest.

He was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Higgins, who was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, lived in the Chicago suburb of Homewood.

He launched his career on SoundCloud before becoming a streaming juggernaut, and rose to the top of the charts with the Sting-sampled hit “Lucid Dreams.” It was a six-time platinum success and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

-USA Today