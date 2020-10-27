Rep. Cedric Richmond denies Ice Cube was told to hold off demands until after election

Rep. Cedric Richmond has denied assertions by Ice Cube that he was told by Democrats to wait until the election to make demands on behalf of the Black community.

“Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen,” he stated Monday during a radio interview.

Richmond, Biden’s campaign co-chair, insisted that Ice Cube was not told to wait his turn but rather to flesh out his proposal. As theGrio exclusively reported, Trump’s Ice Cube-assisted ‘Platinum Plan’ looked very familiar to the one put forth by Congressional Black Caucus.

“I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy,” Richmond continued. “I think that is a good thing, however, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it. Our plan is very thorough. I won’t say he has a skeleton plan, but he has an outline of things, he has an outline of things that should be done.

“It’s not as comprehensive as our plan. And so that’s what we told him, and the offer to stay engaged was not, ‘we’ll talk to you after the election.’ It went like this: ‘Here’s my cell number, anything else you want to talk about on this plan or anything you think, you know, we need to talk about further, just pick up the phone and call.”

-The Grio