Spike Lee film Da 5 Bloods starring Chadwick Boseman gets Netflix premiere

Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee’s follow-up movie to his Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman, will be released June 12 on the streaming service. Lee made it official on his social channels Thursday.

Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors and Paul Walter Hauser lead the cast of the drama, which follows the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader (Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure. They battle forces of man and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.

The cast also includes Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Norm Lewis, Mélanie Thierry and Jasper Pääkkönen. Lee directed and wrote the script with Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, Matt Billingsly and Kevin Willmott, the latter of whom co-wrote with Lee and Charlie Wachtel the Oscar-winning script for BlacKkKlansman.

Producers of Da 5 Bloods are Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Jon Kilik and Lee.

The film marks Netflix’s fourth collaboration with Lee, who wrote and directed the series version of She’s Gotta Have It and directed Roger Guenveur Smith’s one-man show Rodney King. Lee is also producing the upcoming time-travel film See You Yesterday for the streamer.

God Thursday Morning. DA New Spike Lee Joint-DA 5 BLOODS Will Be Streaming Out Onto World On Friday,June 12th. Please Check It Out. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. Peace And Love. Be Safe. pic.twitter.com/pC86pe2hcC — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

Along with the premiere date, Lee revealed the first poster, which depicts five tears of blood falling from the eyes of a tormented soldier. The filmmaker previously released his She’s Gotta Have It series on Netflix, which also played host to See You Yesterday, the Indie Spirit Award winner from Lee’s mentee, director Stefon Bristol.

Boseman previously told EW that Da 5 Bloods is one of his “dreams come true.” He said in November, “It was an opportunity to do a movie with Spike Lee. I grew up watching these movies. I’ve always wanted to do one.”