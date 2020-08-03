The Black designers behind Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ fashion

“Let Black be synonymous with glory,” says Beyoncé in Black Is King, the visual accompaniment to her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. Released early this morning on Disney+, the full-length film is a love letter to people of the African diaspora celebrating “the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry.”
Reimagining the story of The Lion King across the modern world (including South Africa, West Africa, Europe, New York, and L.A.), Black Is King follows a young boy’s journey to self-discovery. Beyoncé absorbed the lessons of past generations and explored African customs to present elements of Black history and African tradition, all with a contemporary twist. And that rich history manifests itself in all of the fashion, from the clothes to the accessories.
“The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change,” said Beyoncé on her Instagram when promoting the film. “I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people.”
While big brands like Balmain, Valentino, and Burberry were prominently featured, the creative team tapped into a pool of talented Black designers. Below, see some of the best looks featured in Black Is King from independent Black designers around the globe, all gathered by Beyoncé’s longtime stylist, Zerina Akers.
D.Bleu.Dazzled
D.Bleu.Dazzled specializes in custom crystallized hosiery, lingerie, and performancewear. Founder Destiney Bleu worked with Beyoncé for The Formation Tour; she’s also worked with Lady Gaga, Shania Twain, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Gucci. Her diamond-encrusted bodysuit is truly hypnotic in the opening minutes of Black Is King.
this one my gosh 🌙 pic.twitter.com/PLWDuA5GCi
— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) July 31, 2020
Loza Maléombho
Loza Maléombho, a West African designer based in Côte d’Ivoire, has “always stood for an image of African royalty” which she says Beyoncé embodies perfectly. For the film, she made a graphic, structured jacket with gold hardware.
From her Marine Serre crescent moon bodysuit in ‘Already’ to a Burberry brown cow number, view a selection of highlights in the thread below for a rundown of our fashion faves from Queen Bey’s latest visual album.
Read more: https://t.co/ufM0TvfCOy pic.twitter.com/qSMAyBFqIJ
— Dazed (@Dazed) July 31, 2020
Listen!! I could sit here and visualize Beyoncé in one of my pieces, I’ve done that… but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine her KILLING afrobeats dances and embrace African culture all the way through the way she did in one of my pieces!!! Understand the vision is so keen and deep here! 👹@loza_maleombho has always stood for an image of African royalty and she embodies that perfectly! I am so grateful to have contributed to the costumes of this masterpiece! It feels like being a fly on the wall in a room where history is in the making!!!🤯 Beyoncé is wearing a custom piece by @loza_maleombho + KPELE belt + QUEEN ring + BORORO face piece. I can’t thank you enough @zerinaakers for trusting me on this project, you @kwasifordjour and @blitzambassador and the entire creative team absolutely killed it!!! 🙇🏾♀️🙇🏾♀️🙇🏾♀️
Lace by Tanaya
Crystal fringe is Lace by Tanaya’s specialty. According to her Twitter, she made this glittering fringe dress for Beyoncé a year ago, and she’s thrilled to finally see it in action.
Custom pieces for Beyoncé from @LacebyTanaya pic.twitter.com/YtlauPBvlV
— Tanaya Henry (@THETANAYASHOW) July 20, 2020
Déviant La Vie
Black Is King’s rope dresses are by Déviant La Vie, founded by Brittany Duet and her partner, Murph. The brand is known for bondage-inspired looks.
#blackiskingfashion : #beyonce in a @deviantlavie x @alanitaylorco x @timeekahm dress and $360 Lena Sunglasses by @amorirstudio , styled by @zerinaakers . Swipe for more. #blackisking #beyoncefbd #instafashion #style #instastyle #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #fashion #beyoncestyle #beyoncefashion #deviantlavie #blackdesigners
Designing this with @timeekahm from @alanitaylorco was insane!!! After we draped the mannequin I remember us sitting around for like an hour…just stuck. We couldn’t believe that we just combined the brands and created something magical! The Zenith collection was a chance for us to show the world our best work!!! One day after our fashion show @zerinaakers sent her team to pretty much grab the whole collection from us! Seeing our work styled perfectly in Black Is King is next level!!! 2020 has been one to remember!!!
5:31 Jérôme
Born and raised in The Bronx, Jerome Lamaar launched 5:31 Jérôme in 2013 after working with designers like Kimora Lee Simmons and Ralph Rucci. His brand fuses his love for embellishments, maximalism, glamour, and street style — all of which come into play in the Nigerian lace and silk trench/dress hybrid in Black Is King.
Levenity
Designer Venny Etienne of Levenity was a contestant on Project Runway season 17. The garments he created for Beyoncé represent his roots in the Marlboro projects in Brooklyn, where he grew up; his Haitian culture; and his current home in Dallas.
(long post) The queen herself @beyonce in a CUSTOM @levenity jacket for #BlackIsKing visual album on @disneyplus. Styled by: @zerinaakers Design Assistants: @fashionmeali @barajaselena . . I’ve been waiting for this particular moment and it’s finally here. Zerina thank you sooo much for this opportunity!!! Do ya know on average how many No’s I get on a regular?? At this point I look for No’s because it’s a testament of me seeking for the hard to reach opportunities. If you’re getting too many “Yes” in journey then you’re not reaching high enough. I DARE you to reach for the “No” opportunities because ALLLL it takes is for ONE yes, for that ONE person to TRULY believe in you for your whole trajectory to change. Be encouraged don’t stop reaching or believing. My team Aliyah and Elena worked non-stop one day working 44 hrs straight to get this done. Seeing Beyonce in my garment represents soooo much more than me. It represents Marlboro projects in Brooklyn, NY where I grew up, represents my Haitian culture, represents Dallas, TX where I live now! And guess what….there is sooooo much more to come. And I’m saying this not knowing exactly what or when it will be, but this faith thing really works. And I am a firm believer of speaking things into existence. Let this be the motivation for you to continue to grind and remember black excellence is a form of protest.
Duckie Confetti
During the part of the film that’s an ode to decadent excess, Beyoncé wore money-printed pajamas to match the mood by Duckie Confetti, who has worked with her previously, as well with other musicians like Cardi B and Teyana Taylor. The pajama set was actually made available to purchase on Beyoncé’s website, and not surprisingly, it sold out quickly. Confetti is known for his theatrical and avant-garde looks.
Lafalaise Dion
The shell pieces seen in the film are the work of Lafalaise Dion, who is inspired by African spirituality and the roots of the cowry shell. “It is time for us Black Africans to reconcile with our heritage and reclaim our culture; our spirituality, our gods and embrace it,” Dion says in a bio. “Our history, we must write it for ourselves. Therefore, I write mine, that of my people through my creations.”
ALREADY BY @beyonce is out now. I’m so proud and honored to have worked with Beyoncé and her amazing team this year again. Thank you @zerinaakers ❤️ @bouenguidi @grekouanne, Lily Élodie, @lyanel_handmade Yannlow, Hamed and my whole team, this is for us. Congratulations to all the African creatives in the Project. Love you ❤️
L’Enchanteur
A few of the large jewelry pieces in the film were made by L’Enchanteur, a brand founded by identical-twin designers Dynasty and Soull Ogun. Behind each of their pieces, they hope to communicate “timeless inspirations of spirituality.”
