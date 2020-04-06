The Ensemble Theatre launches digital programming amid COVID-19 crisis

The Ensemble Theatre adapts to the nation’s new social distancing norms by launching The Ensemble Theatre BOLD Online Series: The Story Continues! with its opening video update from Artistic Director Eileen J. Morris, 12 PM, Monday, April 6, 2020, Facebook @TETMidtownHouston.

“This is a challenging time in the world,” says Morris. “We want to channel the collective creativity of our staff, artists, and leadership to connect with people especially in the midst of social distancing.”

Support for the online series comes from The BOLD Theater Women’s Leadership Circle, a grant funded by the Pussycat Foundation established by the late Cosmopolitan Editor-In-Chief Helen Gurley Brown. Other major supporters include: City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, The Brown Foundation, Cullen Trust for the Performing Arts, Chevron, Enbridge, Houston Endowment, ExxonMobil, The Humphreys Foundation, Shell, Spindletop, TDECU, Texas Commission on the Arts, and United Airlines.

The Ensemble Theatre BOLD Online Series weekly program will post at 12 PM on each of the following days:

Mondays: (Message Mondays) will include weekly videos or chats with The Ensemble Theatre leadership and guest artists to share updates, personal stories, and words of encouragement for everyone.

Thursdays: (Throwback Theatre Moments) will be designated as a time to share slides and images from past theatre events, performances, and special moments in The Ensemble Theatre’s history.

Fridays: (Family Fun Fridays) will feature workshops, artist performances from home, and streaming of some of the theatre’s archived performances.

Updates will be shared via The Ensemble Theatre’s website, email, and social media platforms:

www.EnsembleHouston.com

Facebook @TETMidtownHouston

Instagram @TET_Houston and Twitter @TET_Houston

The Ensemble Theatre Box Office is available by email now and will respond to messages directly: boxoffice@ensemblehouston.com.