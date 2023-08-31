Travis Scott’s upcoming tour is not making a Houston stop after all.

The rapper from the Houston area, who has come under local scrutiny since 10 people died while attending his Astroworld Festival concert in 2021, released the dates Tuesday for his upcoming Utopia-Circus Maximus tour. It will include performances in 28 cities in the United States and Canada from Oct. 11-Dec. 29.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said earlier this month that Scott’s tour would include an October date at Toyota Center, but the 32-year-old entertainer’s hometown was not on the schedule released Tuesday. The tour’s only stops in Texas will be Oct. 17 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and Nov. 21 at the Moody Center in Austin.

When Turner said Scott would be performing in Houston for the first time since the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Nov. 5, 2021, the Houston Police Officers’ Union released a statement saying it was in “disbelief.”

“We believe that it is unreasonable to allow this concert to go forward and call upon elected officials to stand up and say, ‘Not in our city, not again!'” the union said at the time.

Scott’s newest album, “Utopia,” was released July 28 – the same day the Houston Police Department released a 1,266-page report on its investigation into the deadly concert in 2021. The report was released about a month after a Harris County grand jury declined to indict Scott and five other individuals on criminal charges.

In addition to the 10 people who died as a result of a compaction in the crowd, hundreds more were injured, prompting a slew of civil lawsuits filed against Scott and event organizers, such as Live Nation. Many of those civil cases are pending.

The “Utopia” album has spent the last four weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It is the first rap album to accomplish that feat since Drake’s “Scorpion” in 2018.

Tickets for Scott’s upcoming concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at travisscott.com.



– Written by Adam Zuvanich