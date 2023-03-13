This week, I attended an event held at the Karbach Brewery Company aimed at supporting Black businesses. The free event consisted of food trucks, music and fun family entertainment. This event allowed Black entrepreneurs a space to represent their brands to a wide audience who were less familiar with their products. Some came for the food, while others came for the support.

As a community, it is really important that we support Black entrepreneurs for three reasons.

1. Supporting Black entrepreneurs closes the racial wealth gap.

2. Supporting Black entrepreneurs strengthens local economies.

3. Supporting Black entrepreneurs celebrates Black culture.

Without events like these, it is difficult for many Black entrepreneurs to find space to showcase their products. Events like these can act as powerful networking opportunities for small, Black-owned businesses.