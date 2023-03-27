He has made clothing, movies and music that have sold millions. Percy Miller, better known as Master P, has teamed up with Snoop Dogg, with the duo setting their eyes on the breakfast industry.

“I started as a kid eating cereal. I grew up on WIC, and Snoop and I realized we have an opportunity to create our own company, our own brand,” Miller said. “When you look at Fortune 500 companies, we only make up a tenth of 1%. We want to change that narrative and build economic empowerment.

Miller sees nothing but space and opportunity in the path.

“It’s incredible, because there’s no diversity in this lane. So many African-American families all over the world grew up on cereal, just like my family. So, to be able to own this, we’re changing the game.”

Both Miller and Snoop Dogg are high-profile names and companies would love to employ them as spokesmen, but they have their eyes set on ownership with Broadus Foods. With a goal of adding diversity to the breakfast foods category and partnering with Post Brands, Broadus Foods became the first Black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal.

“Other ethnicities have been doing this for hundreds of years, and now we finally have something that we control. With Snoop and I being partners on this deal, coming from hip-hop, people will look at us as more than just hip-hop artists, but real entrepreneurs, businessmen who are giving back to the community and changing the game,” shared Miller, who sees this venture as a higher calling.

“That’s what it’s about, ‘building God’s kingdom.’ Bringing people closer to God and making a difference. So, I’m blessed to be able to have Snoop as a partner and do this as an African-American. Reginald Lewis said it best, ‘Why should they have all the fun?’ It’s our time and we’re taking advantage of it and changing the game at the same time,” Miller said.

Miller understands this is bigger than cereal. It’s about putting products on the shelf and being able to put money back into the community.

“Education for the next generation is so important because it’s all about wisdom. People think it’s about money, but it’s about wisdom and preparing the next generation,” Miller said.

Although Miller has had success, with any business, challenges will arise.

“You don’t just win, you learn from your losses. We started out with the Hoody Hoo cereals. Then we came with the Snoop Loops, which Kellogg’s made us take that product off the shelf. We lost millions of dollars. Then we came with the Snoop Cereal and Momma Snoop oatmeal. We created many brands with the Broadus food company. Never quit, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Miller said.

This isn’t the first joint venture Miller and Snoop Dogg have worked on. They also helped a child blinded by gun violence achieve a dream of becoming a published author.

“We put together a brim book for Malakai Roberts, a seven-year-old kid that was shot in Louisville, Kentucky. We also got ABC books with his products and his brand. It’s not just a food company, it’s bigger than cereal, we’re educating the community and the culture at the same time. Being able to help Malakai live his dream is so important and it’s so great,” Miller said.

Miller would like for his legacy to be of one who was able to evolve.

“I want people to remember me as somebody that came from hip-hop, but did something different. It’s all about building God’s kingdom, being a servant, educating my culture and my people. I’m thankful and blessed for every day that I have, and hopefully, the next generation could learn and be inspired by what I was able to do. When everyone said we couldn’t do something, when they closed the doors, we went through the window, disrupting the game. We talk about products and brands. That’s how I want people to remember me,” Miller said.