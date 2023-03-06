This week I attended Houston Reads Day at Bruce Elementary School. The event focused on addressing the literacy crisis within the community by bringing in mascots, football players and elected officials to read to children in their classrooms.

In honor of Dr. Suess’s birthday, the books chosen were those he wrote. Both Mayor Turner and Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II were in attendance. Turner read the book “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” to students, while House read the iconic children’s classic “Green Eggs and Ham.”

The children were also treated to a surprise appearance by the Fan Jam Truck, celebrating the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship.

Events like these are important because each year 60% of Houston children enter kindergarten lacking the vital pre-reading skills to succeed. According to the Texas Education Agency, only 27% of third graders read at grade level. These events help to encourage reading while having fun at the same time. By having notable mascots and public figures these events allow children to meet those who may stand in the place of role models while shaping their future.