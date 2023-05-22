This past week I had the opportunity to visit the Texas Black Expo as they celebrated their 20th anniversary. Over that timespan, the Texas Black Expo, the largest cultural marketing tradeshow in the state of Texas, has been striving to help build resilience in Black-owned businesses. However, this annual event serves as more than just a trade show.

There were networking opportunities, sessions on how to get involved with franchising, how to better your business as well as how to get into the music industry. The 2023 edition of the Texas Black Expo featured a luncheon with NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson who offered small tips for doing better business and opening more business opportunities one may be going after in the future as they travel through life.

Johnson also spoke on how to properly research a business to determine whether or not it’s worth investing in and the importance of scaling a business. The goal of the Texas Black Expo is to strategically connect corporations and businesses of every size and dimension with the people they serve on a daily basis.

