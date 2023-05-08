Mayor Sylvester Turner teamed up with Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, Volunteer Houston, United Way of Greater Houston and a few other organizations to recognize volunteers and community partners for their work in support of the Department of Neighborhoods’ Volunteer Initiatives Program.

Turner acknowledged 29 Houstonians who received the 2022 President’s Volunteer Service Award, and presented the 2023 Mayor’s Volunteer Appreciation Award to 19 individuals and community partners, including an award in the youth category.

IM’s Volunteer Houston presented the Spotlight Volunteer Award to 19 volunteers nominated by the nonprofit community.

United Way of Greater Houston and IM presented the Joan Waite Hanlon Memorial Award for outstanding professionalism in volunteer management.

Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

