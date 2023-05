27 May 2023: Lorenzo Dolphus, Janelle Dolphus and Ezekiel Dolphus dressed as the Frozone Family Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

This week I attended Comicpalooza and it was amazing.

Hundreds of fans filled the George R. Brown Convention Center dressed as their favorite characters for this high profile, three-day event.

Attendees took advantage of the opportunity to interact with other cosplay characters, get autographs from artists in the industry, as well as shop with hundreds of vendors on the exhibition floor. See the photos below from the event.

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

